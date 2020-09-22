One of the most awaited features for the Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is about to arrive soon for users, or at least beta users. Reports are saying that multi-device support is in the final testing stage before it is made available for actual beta testers. This mean that ordinary users will be one step closer to being able to use the app and sync their WhatsApp messages to other devices without having to be online on your main device.

Currently, you are able to use WhatsApp on other devices but it needs to always be connected to your smartphone. Having real multi-device support is important for those who prefer using the app on a laptop or tablet along with their phone, sometimes all at the same time. With this upcoming feature, you will be able to use the same account on up to four devices at the same time and you don’t even need to have your main phone connected to the Internet.

WABetaInfo says that there are some features that are still not ready but the important ones that will be needed at launch are ready. The ones that are supposedly ready include syncing chat history, muting certain chats, starring important messages, delivering messages, among other things. Even during the upcoming beta rollout, the other features they’re working on may not yet be ready.

Screenshots in a future Android build where the feature is enabled show that there will be a new Linked Devices section as well as an exclusive part resaved for beta testers. You’ll get the choice to enroll your WhatsApp account if you want to try out the multi-device feature before anyone else. If you do enroll and you enable the toggle, you’ll be able to add devices but some features are still under development.

There’s no timetable yet as to when it will roll out for beta testers but as with most early releases, there will of course be some risks involved when you enroll. In this case, any previous sessions will be closed and so you’ll have to create new sessions.