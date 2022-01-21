If you’re using a messaging app, you probably expect that customer support will be available within the app itself right? Well that’s not always the case but at least for WhatsApp users, that will be the reality soon. After testing this out with some beta users and then eventually removed, it looks like we’ll be seeing it back again for beta testers and maybe eventually for regular users as well. This will make it easier for you to solve issues with your account or your app and get responses from within the app directly.

WABetaInfo shares that originally, WhatsApp was supposed to roll out a feature that would let beta users experience in-app customer service support back in March 2021. It came out in

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.7.3 but for some reason they stopped the in-app support. But now it looks like they’re bringing it back without much fanfare. So now when you contact WhatsApp from within the app, they will respond to you through an in-app chat.

If you’re using the beta version and have updated to the latest one, try to go to WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us. If the in-app feature is available for you, you should get a WhatsApp Support chat with the sender marked with a green verified badge. It’s important that you check that green badge to make sure you’re indeed talking to WhatsApp and not an account that’s pretending to be the official chat support (because we know, some unscrupulous characters do this).

It’s important that you know you’re actually talking to WhatsApp since you will have to share information like your phone number so they can better understand your situation. Other not so private details you’ll have to share include network information (if you’re connected using 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi), what WhatsApp version you’re using, and what OS your phone is running on. These things will help customer service understand what may be wrong with your account or app.

WhatsApp is rolling out the in-app chat feature to some beta users on both Android and iOS, even if the screenshot from WABetaInfo seems to be for iOS only. Hopefully this rolls out to the stable version soon.