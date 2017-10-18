While you probably don’t want to broadcast to the whole world your current location, there are times when you need to let others know exactly where you are. Live Location sharing seems to be a growing trend with apps right now, and the latest one to add this feature is WhatsApp. Once you’ve updated your app to the latest version, you will now be able to activate Live Location sharing so that you can share with family or friends where you are currently and be updated live.

Sharing your live location is pretty easy. Just open a chat with the group or person you want to share it with. Tap on the attach button and under Location, you will see a new “Share Live Location” option. You will be able to choose how long you want to share it with the group or person of course. And when you tap on Send, they will see a map with your real-time location indicated. If you’re in a group and other people share theirs too, then you will see where everyone else is in the map.

Of course one of the concerns with a feature like this is security since you don’t want this information to fall into the wrong hands. But WhatsApp says it has end-to-end encryption for this feature so it’s relatively secure. And if you decide you want to stop sharing before the timer runs out, you can just manually stop it at any time.

The Live Location sharing feature will be rolling out to Android apps over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, you can just manually type in your location and tell a little white lie while you still can. (like how “Almost there!” means “I’m just leaving the house”)

SOURCE: WhatsApp