WhatsApp users, listen up! Pretty soon, you will be able to send any file type through the messaging app, not just limited to pictures or mp3s or videos, but including documents and even APKs. But don’t expect this to come to your app anytime soon, as for now, it is only limited to selected beta users. If this becomes a success though and if people demand for it, then pretty soon it will be rolling out to the rest of the hundreds of millions of WhatsApp active users.

While you could always send links to files saved in your cloud servers like Google Drive and Dropbox, some users still prefer to have the ability to send and receive different files directly. WhatsApp is now allowing select beta users to test out this new feature. Aside from all the document file types they allowed users to share starting last year (csv, doc, xlsx, pdf, rtf, etc), now any file type will be welcome.

The only caveat is that the file should not be more than 100MB, but that is just for now and may even change in the future. So if your video or image is less than that, you can send it uncompressed through WhatsApp. If the file is bigger though, then better send it through the aforementioned links to your cloud service.

For now though, regular WhatsApp users should not hold their breath. There isn’t any definite date or time period when it will roll out to users.

VIA: Wabeta Info