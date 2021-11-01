If you have a pretty old Android device and you rely on WhatsApp for most of your communications, we have bad news for you. Starting November 1, 2021, the Facebook, or rather Meta-owned messaging app will stop supporting devices that are running on Android 4.0.4 and older. So if you want to keep using the app, you have no other option but to switch to newer Android smartphones. Given how many devices are running on 4.1 and newer, you won’t run out of options.

Since WhatsApp always updates its app to enhance both the security and features, this means that they have to increase the minimum hardware requirements of devices that they support as well. Unfortunately, this means that older devices that are only able to run older versions of the Android operating system will be left behind. And that’s what’s happening now as WhatsApp announced that they will no longer be able to support Android 4.0.4 and older versions.

While you’re still able to run the app, better back up your chat history if that data is important to you. You can go to the Settings > Chats > Chat backup > BACK UP so it will be, well, backed up. If you’ve been periodically backing up to Google Drive, then that will be easier as well. You can also export your chat history for both individual or group chats. Go to the chat and tap more options and choose export chat. You have the option to export with or without media.

If you don’t know anymore what OS your device is running, you can check by going to Settings > about phone and then scrolling down to find what version it’s running. If it’s 4.0.4 or lower, then you’ll have to start thinking about getting a new device to run WhatsApp. Or if you’re still okay with the smartphone you’re using, then it may be time to say goodbye to WhatsApp and look for another messaging app.

But users should also be aware that eventually, that messaging app may also stop supporting devices that are older. So you might want to consider eventually upgrading to a newer device and the holiday buying is the perfect time as there will be a lot of special sale offers from various brands.