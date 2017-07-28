Facebook-owned messaging app is right there in the thick of the battle of the messaging apps. And they have now announced that they have reached a new milestone. They now have one billion people that use the app every day. For context, there are currently around 7.5 million in the world so that means 13.33% of them use WhatsApp every day. Okay, probably not exactly that percentage since some have multiple accounts, but this is still a big milestone for them.

In 2016, they reported that they had one billion monthly users, making it the most popular messaging app in the world in terms of monthly users. Well, actually WhatsApp and Messenger are, but since they’re both owned by Facebook, then technically it’s not really that much of a competition. The 1 billion daily active users is a big milestone though and just proves that people still prefer “private” communication to get in touch with friends and colleagues, since end-to-end encryption is one of the app’s selling points.

They also revealed other information like there are currently 1.3 billion monthly users and that these users send 55 billion messages every day. In terms of media, there are 4.5 billion photos and 1 billion videos that are shared through WhatsApp every day. That is a lot of personal and even professional media going around the app and so that’s one of the reasons why privacy is important for the users.

WhatsApp supports 60 languages worldwide, which is also probably why it’s the most popular messaging app in 109 countries, according to research released last year. This includes all of South America, Mexico, Russia, and a lot of countries in the African continent.

SOURCE: WhatsApp