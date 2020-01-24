If you’ve been wanting to turn your WhatsApp to the dark side, the wait is almost over. Well, it will be if you’re on the beta program for the app. The Facebook-owned messaging app has started rolling out the Dark Theme for beta users who prefer to have their app’s screen brightness as low as possible. This is part of the continuous trend of giving users the option of whether to maximize all the light on their phone or to just keep things to a dark level for sleep or social purposes.

To be able to access the WhatsApp beta version, you will need to become part of the Google Play Beta Program. If you’re already part of this program, then expect the 2.20.13 software update to arrive in your device. Aside from the dark mode, you’ll also be getting some bug fixes and improvements so it’s always a good idea to update to the latest version just to be sure your app is working properly, even if this is still the beta version.

But of course, we’re here for the dark theme and this one isn’t just turning your light screen to dark. They’re bringing a whole new user interface and the color choices have been adjusted for all elements should you choose to go dark rather than the default light theme. Some people prefer this for when they’re using their phones in bed late at night so as not to disturb other people or to protect their eyes from the bright glare.

Since this is for the beta version, expect that not everything will work perfectly. Those who have been in the beta program for some time already know to expect bugs and all that. If you’ve already updated the app and you still don’t see the dark theme, you might have to reinstall the app to get it to work or wait for the roll-out to reach you if you’re not sure.

If you’re impatient, you can also download the APK Android app file but if you don’t know what you’re doing, better not. And if you don’t want to go beta, you can always just wait for the stable version to arrive although that it is unclear when exactly that will be.