As technology gets more sophisticated and easier at the same time, hackers and phishers, and other fraudulent individuals get more creative in trying to get people’s information for nefarious purposes. The things that you take for granted, like messaging your loved ones through free apps, can sometimes be fraught with online danger. WhatsApp is joining the growing trend with apps to bring a two-step verification feature if the user wishes to be more vigilant in the fight against online fraud, and if they lose their device one way or another.

Once you’ve updated your WhatsApp to the latest version, go to the settings and enable the two-step verification process. You will then be asked to enter a six-digit passcode. It is very important that you do not forget this one, because when you verify your number on WhatsApp, this is the number that you will have to input. You have the option of putting in an email address and in case you forgot the six-digit passcode, an email will be sent to you to disable the two-step verification.

Remember that if you did not request to disable the two-step verification but you receive an email telling you to do so, don’t click the link in the email as someone may be trying to verify and access your WhatsApp account. And if you did not include an email for disabling it, then if you forget your passcode, you will not be able to reverify your number within 7 days of the last time you used your WhatsApp. After 7 days you can reverify without using your passcode but you will lose all pending messages. If you reverify after 30 days of last using the app and without a passcode, your account will be deleted and a new one will be created.

WhatsApp will periodically ask you to enter your passcode in order to help you remember it. You will not be able to remove that reminder without disabling the two-step verification process. The update has started rolling out to users globally.

SOURCE: WhatsApp