Have you ever experienced being added to random groups on your messenger apps and wondering what made them add you in the first place? Even worse, you’re too polite to leave the group and so you’re stuck with receiving messages (and maybe a lot of messages) for something that you have no interest in any way. Well if you have that kind of problem, WhatsApp will be providing you a way out of it soon as it has started rolling out new privacy settings for groups.

The purpose of course of these new privacy settings is to help you manage those times when people want to add you to groups. Apparently, there is a huge trend of people going into groups within the app to start or continue more important conversations. The downside to this group trend is that you sometimes have no choice as they can automatically add you to groups, some of which you may not want to be in.

You can choose between three options in your privacy settings. One is that you get to approve or disapprove the groups that somebody has invited you to be in. The second one is “My Contacts” which lets only those who are in your address book add you to groups. Lastly, you can choose Everyone, which obviously means that anyone can add you to their groups and then you get to decide later on if you want to stay or go.

If you choose the first two options, the person adding you to a group will receive a prompt to send a private to you through a personal chat. They can explain why they’re inviting you to the group or convince you to do so. You will then have three days to decide whether or not you will accept the invitation.

These new WhatsApp privacy settings have started rolling out to users but it will take weeks to complete be available to users worldwide. At least you now have the option to have peace of mind especially if you keep getting added to groups previously. If you’ve gotten the update already, you’ll have to go to the settings in your app then to the privacy section and then finally to the Groups.

SOURCE: WhatsApp