We’re not forgetting WhatsApp. It still is one of the more popular instant messaging apps today even after almost five years of existence. We can’t say if it still handles over 50 billion messages every day but we believe Facebook’s acquisition certainly helped the startup. The app regularly receives updates. The most recent one was the idea that the app labels forwarded messages to fight fake news. There’s also that “Send Messages” group controls for admins and WhatsApp for Business.

WhatsApp is getting another round of update that improves on the video and voice calls. With about two billion minutes of calls being made each day with the app, an upgrade is inevitable. One major demand of regular users are group calls for voice and video.

The said feature is ready soon for avid WhatsApp users. Update the app on your Android phone to see for yourself. Mainly it allows group calls but limited to four contacts only. There’s no limit to connection or time but it can be used wherever you are and whenever.

WhatsApp promises calls are encrypted end-to-end so you have nothing to worry about security and privacy. Even when the callers are from different locations anywhere in the world, calls encrypted.

Download WhatsApp from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: WhatsApp