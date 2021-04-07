When you’re using WhatsApp on various devices, including those that are on different platforms, backing them up can be a pain since they’re on different clouds. But soon, that might not be a problem anymore. The Facebook-owned messaging app is reportedly working on a way that would let you migrate your chat history from one platform to another. So this means even if you’re currently using an iOS phone and you want to switch to an Android device, you’ll be able to export and import your WhatsApp chat history.

WABetaInfo has a history of leaking future features or changes to the WhatsApp app so this newest info may just be the real thing. The report says that they are working on a cross-platform migration for your chat backups. A future update will allow for chat history migration whether you’re using an iOS or Android device. Currently there are workarounds for that but since they’re not official, they’re not really recommended since it will violate the app’s Terms of Service.

So if you’re one of those that are using WhatsApp across different platforms, you’ll have to wait for a future update that will let you migrate your chat history from one to platform to another. It initially says it will allow you to do so from iOS to Android but obviously, it can also be vice versa. When you try to link a device on a different operating system, you’ll have to update to the latest

version on the AppStore so there’s no compatibility error with the Android version.

There doesn’t seem to be any other details on how this will work out. Probably the reason why this hasn’t happened before is because of difference in data formats. In case you didn’t know, Android backs it up on Google Drive while Apple puts it on iCloud. So the fact that they will finally be able to do it is a good thing since there are probably a lot of people that use different devices and different platforms.

We don’t know yet when this will happen as there is no date yet for when the next update will happen. Of course when we get the official word or more details, we’ll let you know.