If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s what some WhatsApp users have been complaining about when the messaging app decided to replace the normally simple status message to that of another Snapchat Stories clone. Not a lot of users enjoyed this and wanted to return to the good ole days when you could just post “Available” or some witty one-liner. Now the Facebook-owned app has decided to bring back the old one while still giving the option to use the new one.

The change happened in mid-February, when WhatsApp users suddenly found themselves “forced” to have a Stories kind of post if they wanted something on their status, instead of the usual “Away”, “Available”, etc. But starting last week, the Beta version users found themselves with the text status option, or if they wanted to stick to the Stories, they could still do so. Just like before, you could still customize the text status as well.

You can now change your status in the About section in the profile settings. You will also see your contacts’ status next to their profile names. But if you prefer to share photos, videos, and GIFs on your status feature, you can still do so. The good news for users is that you have a choice, instead of having to make do with the “whimsical” new feature that a lot of apps are introducing now to imitate Snapchat Stories.

The comeback of the text status will be rolling out to Android users over the next week. iOS users will have to wait a little while longer as the status is still “coming soon”.

VIA: Tech Crunch