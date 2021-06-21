By now, app developers understand that most of their users do not use their apps only on one device. A lot of users need to be able to have access to the app on multiple devices. Probably one of the most requested features for WhatsApp is the ability to use the app on multiple devices even if the main one does not have a connection. This multi-device feature has long been bandied about and now it looks like they’re rolling it out for beta testing, another step closer to getting it on the stable version.

WABeta Info shared what they know about the multi-device feature for now. First of all, it will let WhatsApp work in your other linked devices even if the main device does not have an active Internet connection. For now, you can only link WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, and Portal but this is most likely for this testing phase only. You’ll be able to link up to 4 devices to your WhatsApp account but smartphones are not included for now.

Chat migration between iOS and Android will also be allowed but you’ll have to update the app first before starting the migration. Both voice and video calls will work as well across linked devices. One thing that you cannot do is to message or call those who have an outdated version of WhatsApp installed in their device. And of course, this is an optional feature and only those who want to have access to their multiple devices should activate it.

They have already released the first version of multi-device beta a couple of days ago but as mentioned above, it is only for the web and desktop version as well as the Portal device. We don’t know why smartphones aren’t included in this initial test yet but maybe most secondary or back-up devices are computers and laptops so they’re the ones that have to be tested. And since this is a beta test only, you can expect that performance and quality may be affected.

It’s possible that we’ll be able to link a second mobile device later on during this beta test or maybe even during the stable rollout. We don’t know yet when the next phase of the rollout will be just yet.