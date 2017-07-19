When you’re chatting with someone on WhatsApp and then they suddenly send a YouTube link, you will have to click on it and be redirected to the YouTube app. Then you’d have to switch back to your chat in order to react to the video or continue chatting. But soon that may not be the case anymore as it seems that they’re beta-testing a YouTube viewer within the app itself. Plus, you will even get a Picture in Picture (PiP) view so it’s easier to both watch and chat at the same time.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing out this feature to selected users on the iOS platform. It lets you watch YouTube videos within the app itself and if you tap on the link, it will start playing in a small window on top of your current chat box. You will be able to expand it to full screen and pinch and zoom in or zoom out to the window size that you prefer. But if you open a different chat window, then the video disappears.

This is a minor feature but important for those who share a lot of videos with contacts on WhatsApp. A lot of apps have been adding in-app viewers not just for YouTube but also for external links. That’s because sometimes those who leave certain apps have low percentage of going back to the original app, unless they’re really invested in the conversation.

However, there is no APK yet available as WhatsApp seems to be testing this for iOS devices for now. There’s no indication yet if this feature will be tested out on Android devices as well as other platforms. But hopefully, if they do release it for iPhones, then that means we’ll be seeing the feature either tested out or released on Android as well.

VIA: WABeta Info