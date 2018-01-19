Messaging apps, especially free ones, are not just useful for regular users who chat with their loved ones but also for small businesses who need to connect with their customers. WhatsApp is now the latest of these kinds of apps to open up to this industry by launching the WhatsApp for Business app. It’s free to download and it should make it easier for customers to get answers to their inquiries and maybe even orders, all through the power of messaging.

This app will let businesses create their business profiles, which will include what their company or product is all about, store addresses (if they have physical ones), email addresses (in case messaging just doesn’t cut it), and links to their official website. It will also equip businesses with smart messaging tools like quick replies, greeting messages, and also away messages for when you can’t respond to their queries. You will also get to see messaging statistics so you can see which of your tacts are working.

Users will be able to differentiate whether they’re talking to a personal contact or a business, since the latter will be listed as a Business Account, and they will also eventually have Confirmed Accounts if the number you’re using matches the business phone number. You will also be able to use WhatsApp Web to send and receive messages on your desktop.

WhatsApp for Business is now available in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the UK, and the US. It will soon be rolling out to other countries in the next few weeks. If you’re in any of those five countries, you can download it now from the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: WhatsApp