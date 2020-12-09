WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. But the Facebook-owned app, through its WhatsApp for Business service is also slowly trying to become an e-commerce platform but with a few limitations for now. The latest update to the app now brings the Carts feature which lets consumers add multiple items and send them to the brand or business as an order. However, payments within the app are still not rolling out for now so the e-commerce part is only until order placing.

Facebook has been bringing a lot of business-related features to WhatsApp to make it more than just a messaging app but to help small and large businesses as well in promoting and actually selling their products. Catalogs was one of the best features they introduced which lets businesses show off their products to make it easier for potential customers to see what they’re offering. But if you want to order multiple items, the new Carts feature will also make it easier for you.

Basically what it does is to let customers choose items from the catalogue and then send it to the business for easier tracking of orders. If you want to access the catalogue, tap the shopping button icon next to the business name. Then tap add to cart on the product you want to buy or message the business first if you have any inquiries or clarifications before adding it to your cart. You can also edit it if you need to review and finalize before sending to the business.

The problem of course is that there is still no payment gateway within the app. Once you place your order, you’ll have to find out from the business how you’ll be able to settle the payment. Facebook says they’ll eventually be adding payment options but for now, India is the only place that has had any luck with this part of the fulfillment process. This is a pretty crucial element in any e-commerce platform so if they really want to be able to compete with the likes of Amazon then they’ll have to find a way to add payments.

For now, we’ll have to be satisfied with using Chats to place your orders through WhatsApp. They worked on this so it will roll out right in time for the holiday season.