WhatsApp is regularly updated. Our last mention was that the Messenger may integrate WhatsApp messages soon. The last update brought animated stickers, QR code, and dark mode for web and digital payments becoming available in Brazil. But then the latter told Visa and Mastercard to stop transactions for WhatsApp payments system. Before all these, WhatsApp fixed a security issue of “leaked” numbers of users. A previous Beta delivered QR code profile and scanning support, as well as, Messenger Rooms integration/shortcut.

Last week, the WhatsApp beta dropped for Android 2.20.196.8. It was submitted via the Google Play Beta Program but note the features are not available yet. They are still being developed by the WhatsApp team. They will be further tested and improved before the official release.

If you’re a regular WhatsApp user, you may be able to access the same account on several devices at the same time. You may soon access the account on up to four devices. A new UI may also be introduced soon. It is where the linked devices may be managed.

The Linked Devices section may show how the user can add a new device. It’s basically similar to what you see on the WhatsApp Web/Desktop section where all linked devices to an account are shown.

The Advanced Search Mode is also being improved. Soon, you may be able to search a message type whether Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs, Audio, or Documents. More features and enhancements may be introduced in the coming weeks as beta is expected to be ready soon.