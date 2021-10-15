WhatsApp has been around for over a decade but it was acquired by Facebook in 2014. It has further expanded and is now one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world. It was handling over 50 billion messages everyday back then and double today. It is relatively safe but there are still many rooms for improvement especially in the area of security and privacy. End-to-end encryption has always been the goal but it is not that easy.

The WhatsApp team started working on it and will continue to deliver its commitment to the billions of users. The latest move by the company is adding end-to-end encryption for backups. It’s a layer of security that protects that backups already saved on Google Drive or any other cloud storage.

This end-to-end encryption is proof WhatsApp is secure. It wants to keep everything private for the loyal users who want to have access to old chats, voice messages, video calls, chats, and messages.

The end-to-end encryption for chat backups will be rolling out slowly. It can be done on both Android and iOS. It should be done before backups are saved on cloud.

Note that the cloud service provider cannot and will not be able to access your files. Just don’t lose the 64-digit encryption key WhatsApp will be providing. Without it, backups cannot be recovered. But to makes things easier, you can add a password.