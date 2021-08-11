If you’ve been noticing that your WhatsApp Android app has been pretty buggy lately ever since an earlier update, you might get a fix soon. WhatsApp has submitted a new update on its Google Play Beta Program that will fix the bug that didn’t allow users to scroll through their chats or load earlier messages. There have been several updates lately but one of those might have brought this annoying problem to the app. There is no news yet when the update with the fix will roll out to the stable version but that should be soon.

There have been a lot of WhatsApp users complaining that they were unable to scroll through their chats in peace and that older messages weren’t loading. As we all know, when apps aren’t working properly, people will take to reddit and social media to complain about it until it reaches the developers. WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp has submitted a new update at least to the beta program for version 2.21.17.1 and the only thing it brings is a fix to this bug.

There have been several WhatsApp updates lately. Just a few days ago, there was also an update to the beta version of the app, version 2.21.16.10. It brought new emojis to the messaging app, similar to what Apple users got in the iOS 14.5 update that rolled out a few months ago. These emojis include heart on fire, face in clouds, a redesigned syringe emoji that looks more vaccine-friendly, gender options for people with beards, and more skin tone combinations for couples.

WhatsApp Web also got a new update, version 2.2130.7 and it brings the ability to edit pictures from the web and desktop version. This includes the basic editing tools, adding emojis, stickers, text, etc. Of course the most important update WhatsApp has received lately, or at least some WhatsApp users, is multi-device support. The limited public beta test will let users send messages on non-phone devices even if the registered phone is switched off or doesn’t have internet connection.

Of course all these updates would be pointless if users are having a hard time scrolling through their messages. Hopefully, this latest update will fix the bug and will get to the stable version soon.