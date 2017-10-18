Probably one of the most annoying things to happen, at least for those who love music, is when you can’t remember the title of a song that’s currently playing. There are apps that can help you like Shazam, Soundhound, Musixmatch, etc. But if you are going to buy a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL device this week, then you don’t need to install an app. The new Google smartphones will actually have a Now Playing feature and it looks like it has more than 10,000 songs that it can recognize.

What the feature can do is pretty basic but useful. If a song suddenly plays while you’re in a coffee shop or in the mall or in a car and you have no way of knowing what the title is, the Now Playing feature of your smartphone can automatically detect the song and tell you the artist and the title (maybe even the album). Well, it can do so if the song is actually in the program’s database and as per Google, the ambient-music recognition feature will be able to work offline.

The folks over at XDA wanted to know exactly what songs are in that pretty huge database. They did so by pulling the LevelDB key-value storage library that probably has all the songs that can be recognized by the Now Playing feature. XDA Contributor Quincy899 did a little programming magic in order to extract the songs in the database and came up with 17,300 songs. But this is not the confirmed number of songs are there might be more.

The Now Playing feature is a pretty cool aspect of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Now whether this will eventually expand to other Android devices is still up in the air. In the meantime, you can look through the whole 17k database in the source link and see whether the songs/artists you listen to are there.

VIA: XDA Developers

SOURCE: Quinny898