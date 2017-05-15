Want a safer way to charge your phone at night? Then give this Charge & Sync Dock a try. It looks great, works magnificently, and it promises to stay firmly in place. Save 33% off the regular retail price right now at Android Community Deals. If you lay your phone next to your bed at night for charging, you know how inconvenient it can be. Your phone can easily be knocked off your bedside table while you fumble about in the dark, or someone could trip over the charging cable and cause your phone to go flying across the room. In either case, your phone could suffer serious damage. Plus, when it’s laying flat, it’s hardly in an appropriate position for checking the time while you are half asleep.

Want a better way to charge your phone? Solve all those issues with the Charge & Sync Dock by CaseStudi. This dock sits neatly on your bedside table, removing the need for a charging cable. Just set your phone on the dock to keep it safe from any possible damage and it’ll remain easily accessible — even while you are laying down.

The Charge & Sync Dock works with all smartphones that use a USB Type C connection, which includes a growing number of Android devices. The S-shape of the dock provides an exacting fit, and the anti-slide TPU on the bottom of the dock ensures it will stay in place. It’s the functional and stylish way to keep your device in tip top shape.

Pick up your Charge & Sync Dock made especially for USB Type C devices for just $19.99 at Android Community Deals. Or choose the Charge & Sync Dock for iOS Lightning devices, available for the same low price.