Looking for a portable battery that offers next level capacity and can charge nearly every type of device? Then you want the ZeroLemon ToughJuice GC 2.0 5-Port Power Bank, 53% off right now at Android Community Deals. It’s like having your own pocket sized power plant. The ZeroLemon ToughJuice GC 2.0 packs an enormous 30,000mAh of power. To put that number in perspective, it’s enough juice to charge a smartphone up to ten times and a tablet twice. It’s even enough power to fully recharge a laptop computer — and, yes, thanks to it’s wide variety of ports — it can charge some laptops.

The ToughJuice offers a selection of five charging ports. Three are standard USB ports for things like smartphones, tablets, and cameras. Then it’s also got a QuickCharge 2.0 port, so you can charge a selected device faster. Plus, there’s a USB Type-C, port which allows you to connect a compatible laptop computer. The bottom line is that the ToughJuice can charge more devices and for longer than other power banks.

Want a power bank that’ll stand the test of time? Then the ToughJuice is your answer here too. It’s built using durable components and the whole unit is protected by a double layer, anti-shock build. That means while it’s very portable and functional, the ToughJuice is also extremely rugged and is designed to survive your most extreme adventures.

The final word in portable charging solutions is the ZeroLemon ToughJuice GC 2.0 5-Port Power Bank. Get yours right now for just $59.99 at Android Community Deals.