Enjoy wireless connectivity without sacrificing audio performance. Get your set of Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones and save 59% off the regular retail price. Just pair these headphones to any audio device that is equipped with Bluetooth CSR 4.0 and you’re ready to rock. You’ll love the convenience that comes with wireless connectivity and appreciate the premium sound that comes through the 40mm drivers. They offer active noise cancelling, too, which filters out up to 97% of external sounds so you’ll enjoy more of what your music has to offer.

“Wireless earbuds are getting more and more popular, and with an elite Bluetooth CSR 4.0 chipset and active noise cancellation, these buds don’t sacrifice on sound while maintaining that wireless convenience. Boasting an impressive 12 hour playtime and 40mm drivers, you’ll be able to enjoy your tunes or podcasts on the commute, at the gym, or anywhere else you plan to go.”

Here’s what you get when you buy these headphones:

• Bluetooth CSR 4.0

• Playtime: 12 hours

• Standby time: 250 hours

• Charge time: less than 3 hours

• Impedance: 32 Ohm

• 40mm drivers

In the market for a new set of cans? Then get the ones that offer the most bang for your buck. Get your set of Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for just $79.99 right now at Android Community Deals.