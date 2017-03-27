Why risk a traffic ticket? Go hands free and stay safe with the versatile ExoMount CD Car Mount, offered at 33% off the retail price for readers of Android Community. Statistics show that distracted driving is one of the leading causes of automobile accidents and nothing distracts drivers more than their smartphones. That is why many jurisdictions have introduced legislation that makes it illegal to physically hold a smartphone or other mobile device while driving. Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to put all your calls on hold.

The ExoMount CD Car Mount conveniently clips into your vehicle’s CD player and securely holds your smartphone at an optimal viewing level, allowing you to use your device even while driving. With it, you can easily see your GPS so you’ll never miss a turn, and you can even take calls using your phone’s hands free features.

The ExoMount CD Car Mount is capable of holding your phone in any position and can swivel a full 360 degrees. It features a non-slip rubber grip so your phone will stay in place no matter what kind of terrain you are driving on, and it can be easily removed so you can use it in another vehicle.

The ExoMount CD Car Mount works with all smartphones measuring 3.5 – 5.8 inches, which includes almost every smartphone out there including the Samsung Galaxy lineup as well as all iPhone models.

Don’t risk a ticket. Keep your smartphone in your line of sight and take advantage of its hands-free features with the ExoMount CD Car Mount, only $19.99 at Android Community Deals.