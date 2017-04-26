Traveling abroad? With the BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter, you’ll be able to safely plug your devices into any outlet from anywhere in the world. Get one now with savings of 41% off the retail price for readers of Android Community. Not all electrical outlets are created equally. Electrical systems, in fact, can vary greatly depending on the country you are in. That means if you have a phone charger that you’d normally use at home, for example, it’s highly likely you won’t be able to charge your device with it when travelling abroad. Enter the BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter to solve this common problem.

The BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter allows you to plug devices that are configured for one electrical system into an outlet that’s geared for another. Essentially, that means you can use your US-based phone charger while visiting Europe. Or your Australian laptop in the UK. Or your British made electric razor in the US. Or… you get the idea.

The BESTEK is lightweight and compact, so it’s easy to take with you anywhere. It features three 110V AC US outlets, comes with power adapters for the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia. Plus it offers four isolated USB ports so you can safely charge your smartphone and tablet no matter where you are.

Use your electrical devices abroad just like you do at home. Get the BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter for just $34.99 this week at Android Community Deals.