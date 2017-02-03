Wish there were a micro USB charging cable that was easier to use and safer for your device? Your wish is our command. Now Android Community readers can get the MicFlip Fully Reversible Micro USB Cable and save 44% off the retail price. Okay, in the grand scheme of things, a reversible cable may not seem like a big deal. What is a big deal? How much damage can be caused by inserting a regular micro USB cable into a mobile device the wrong way. We’d wager that every one of us have done this more than a few times. The MicFlip easily eliminates this danger, and at a price point that can’t be beat.

The MicFlip Fully-Reversible Micro USB Cable is, in fact, the first of its kind in the world. Unlike regular charging cables, it doesn’t matter whether you insert the MicFlip right side up or upside down. Either way, it will effortlessly plug into any device that charges via a micro USB connection.

Not only is this cable incredibly convenient, it’s also built to last. The MicFlip features a six foot long braided nylon cable that will stay strong through daily wear and tear. Each connector has a rubber protector, too, and the plugs are gold coated to be corrosion-resistant.

How many times have you plugged in your smartphone for charging in less than optimal lighting conditions or while you are preoccupied on other tasks? Likely several dozen, and it is at those times you need a cable like the MicFlip. Prolong the life of your smartphone or tablet with the MicFlip Fully-Reversible Micro USB Cable, just $13.99 at Android Community Deals.