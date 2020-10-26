Wireless chargers are very much in demand right now as people are mostly staying at home and will have to share power outlets with other members of the household. Western Digital has added two new products in the wireless charging category: the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W. While mostly known for its data storage products, they are expanding into this market, although one of the two still involves data storage combined with wireless charging.

The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync will not only juice up your devices wirelessly, but it can also back up your photos and videos onto its local storage in its full resolution. This way, you will be able to sync your device every few days when you charge and free up space on your device. All you have to do to charge and to back up is to place your phone on the base. It will also be able to support multiple backup profiles so other household members can also use the charger.

As for its charging powers, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync can deliver up to 10W fast charging. It has a power plug with a 6-foot cable to give you fast, convenient charging. It can also detect foreign objets, protect your device from overcharging, keeping your smartphone at optimal performance. It is also capable of charring through rubber/plastic/TPU cases as long as it’s not more than 3mm thick.

Meanwhile, the Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W has the simple task of charging your device with up to 15W of fast charging for your Qi-compatible devices. It can work with Samsung Galaxy S7 and above, Galaxy Note 5 and above, plus other Qi devices. It has a soft rubber ring in its base to keep your phone from slipping. It also has temperature control, adaptive charging, and foreign object detection.

The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is now available with the following prices and capacities: 64GB ($99.99), 128GB ($129.99), and 256GB ($199.99). You can buy it at the Western Digital Store, Amazon, and other retailers. The Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W will be available soon with an SRP of $49.99.