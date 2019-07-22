Those who like taking notes digitally probably rely on major ones like Evernote, Google Keep, OneNote, etc. But if you’re looking for an alternative that also packs a lot of features for your note-taking heart, there’s something called WeNote. Just like most of the similar apps, it’s somewhere you can keep all your notes, reminders, to-do lists, etc. But it also has several special features like a built-in calendar, icon customization, note locking, sticky notes to your status bar, etc.

According to XDA Developer, the app was created by one of their members, yccheok. And just by looking at its Play Store description, there are tons that you can do here so you won’t miss Evernote in case you’re thinking of giving it up. And its main advantage over most of its competitors is that it has a built-in calendar so you don’t need to switch to another app in case what you’re working on deals with a lot of dates (and we don’t mean the Tinder kind of date). It doesn’t have Google Calendar support though

You can also color-code your notes and to-do lists, add pictures, drawings, or handwriting, choose from various font types, sizes, themes, views, sorting modes, and colors. You can also lock notes that are sensitive and unlock them through PIN, pattern, password, or fingerprint. And if you’re worried about losing your stuff inadvertently, you can back everything up in your Google Drive or save them locally.

Almost all these features are available in the free version. But of course if you want more, including audio sound recording, adding a Note list home widget, and more themes and icon packs, then you can subscribe to the premium version. Each of the features cost $4.99 each but if you want to unlock all of them, it’s $16.99.

If you’re good with just a free version, you can download WeNote from the Google Play Store for free. It seems to be well-received so it should be worth trying out.