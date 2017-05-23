One of the products that Belkin unveiled earlier this year at CES 2017 was the Wemo Dimmer Light Switch. Apparently, it was a highly requested product since people were not just satisfied with the original Wemo Light Switch. Now users will get a “smarter” way of controlling their lights including a dimming feature, whether controlled through the wall, by a mobile device, or even through voice-controlled devices like Amazon Echo (through Alexa) or Google Home (through the Google Assistant).

One of the much awaited features of the Dimmer Light Switch is the Night Mode which lets you choose a level of brightness depending on the time of the day. For example, you can set it to have a low lighting level at 2AM in your kitchen, in case you suddenly become thirsty but don’t want to be surprised by really bright lights. The switch also has a long press function which will let you activate “additional controls” for the various features that comes with the device.

You also have a touch-capacitive dimmer control which replaces the usual mechanical lever. You also get a responsive light bar so it will indicate the status of your lights, using movement and full RGB color and brightness to give you contextual information. With just one glance at your wall switch, you’ll already know what’s going on with your lights.

The Wemo Dimmer Light Switch is now available for purchase at Amazon.com, Belkin.com, and BestBuy.com. The SRP is at $79.99 so you can actually purchase multiple ones in case you want one in each room. It also has all the features that are included in the Wemo Light Switch.

SOURCE: Belkin