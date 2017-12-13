Many developers have already attempted to do so, but none of them lasted long enough to make an impression, mostly because of both Apple’s and Google’s policies. Now a teenager is hoping that his app will actually get past those guidelines and bring to Android users what they’ve been asking for some time now: iMessage to Android devices. weMessage is a third-party solution that does just that, only there are several catches and we feel like it will eventually be taken down by the powers that be.

Basically, weMessage is an app that you can install on your Android smartphone, but only if you have a Mac to back it up. It then relays the iMessages that are sent to the Apple service that is received by your Mac onto your Android device. Whew. It sounds like a lot of lines to cross right? Well, developer Roman Scott, who is apparently 16 years old, thought that was one way to get through the red tape since he’s not using any sneaky tech, but just uses all the tools and API that Apple uses.

If you did wish for iMessage on your Android for some reason (and a lot of people apparently do) and you use a Mac anyway, you’ll get to use most of its basic features, including group chats, attachments, read receipts, customizations, and more coming soon, including maybe reactions and effects. Well, that is if it survives a possible axe from Apple. Security wise, the messages go through Apple’s servers and data is AES encrypted, so it should be private and secure.

So if you have friends on iOS, this is one way to be able to send and receive iMessages from them. But then again you probably have other less complicated messaging apps like Messenger, Viber, LINE, etc.

SOURCE: weMessage