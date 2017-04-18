While smartwatches are often tethered to smartphones to be fully functional, there are still times when you would want it to be independent. If you’re on the Verizon network, you may have a new potential device if you’re looking for a new (or your first) wearable. The Wear24 is a 4G LTE connected smartwatch that will be available exclusively on the US carrier. Your smartphone number will still be connected to it so your texts and calls will still be able to reach the watch even if your phone is in the other room.

The Wear24 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 290 PPI. It also has a 450mAh battery and comes with wireless charging capabilities. It is IP67 certified so it can be submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes. As mentioned earlier, you will be able to send and receive texts, make and receive calls, get notifications, and even stream music, all without having your smartphone right next to you (it would be convenient if it was in another room or something).

The Wear24 will be running on Android Wear 2.0 so you will also be able to enjoy all the new features that come with the update like access to the Google Play Store, the powers of the Google Assistant, and even streaming music through Google Play Music. And when you have the Verizon Unlimited plan, this means you can stream all the music you want, even without your phone, through your Bluetooth headset.

The Wear24 will come in three colors: Stainless Steel, Gunmetal Black, and Rose Gold. It will be available in Verizon stores online and offline by May 11 and will cost you $349.99. You can get it at a lesser price of $299.99 if you get a new 2-year activation plan. You can add the smartwatch to your existing Verizon plan at $5 a month (excluding taxes and fees).

