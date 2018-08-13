If you’ve ever shopped for a premium set of headphones that are comfortable to wear, you’ll already know how hard they are to find for less than $100. That’s what makes Paww WaveSound 3 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones such an intriguing find. Offered to readers of Android Community for just $74.99, a savings of 50% off the regular price of $149.99, these headphones were specifically designed be worn for longer periods of time so they’re perfect for frequent travelers, office workers, and everyone in between.

These headphones check off all the boxes. They feature two 40mm Neodymium drivers that deliver superior audio. They offer advanced noise cancellation technology that ensure a distraction free listening experience. And they’re even specifically designed to fit comfortably over your ears. Couple these aspects with other characteristics such as extreme portability and long battery life, and headphones put the rest to shame.

You don’t need to sacrifice comfort for quality with the Paww WaveSound 3 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, only $74.99 here at Android Community Deals.