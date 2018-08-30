Google’s Wear OS has finally gotten the hang of letting its users swipe to the more important stuff. Aside from getting re-branded from Android Wear, the design and UI of the platform is also evolving. With this latest update, users will be able to get quicker access to things that matter most including notifications and your personal information. Google Assistant will also be more proactive in giving you information. Even the health aspect of your wearable, through Google Fit, is now more accessible and more proactive as well.

Wear OS is bringing a notification stream to users so it will be easier to access, browse, dismiss, or take action on. If you want to see all your current notifications, swipe up. If you see a message you need to respond to, you can just tap on it and choose from one of the built-in replies. If it’s important features like Google Pay and Find my phone that you want to access, you can just swipe down on your watch.

Speaking of important features, Google Assistant on Wear OS has supposedly improved as you get more proactive and personalized help from the digital assistant. For example, if you’re going to the airport, all you need is swipe right to see your flight details and status as well as your hotel reservation. It can also give you weather information for your destination and also possible restaurants that you may want to try out. Google Assistant will also suggest Wear OS or Google features you may not have tried yet.

Google Fit has also undergone recent changes and your smartwatch will be a better fitness tracker because of it. It has two new activity goals: Heart Points and Moe Minutes, which are pretty self-explanatory (but you can also click here). With Wear OS, just swipe left to start your recommended workout or to see how much progress you’ve already made towards your fitness goals.

Google will begin rolling out the Wear OS update over the next month. Not all the features will work though as it may vary by phone OS, watch, or country.

SOURCE: Google