Wear OS is slowly rolling out to more wearable devices. Most recently, there’s the Misfit Vapor 2, Armani Exchange touchscreen smartwatch, Diesel Full Guard 2.5, and the Casio Pro Tek getting the new version of Android Wear. We already know dozens of other smartwatches already run on Wear OS and we believe more models will receive the same build but now with improvements. A system update will be available in a little while, bringing a number of updates in the battery saver mode and off body efficiency.

The Battery Saver feature helps extends the battery life. You will know if the battery is already below 10% when the display shows it.

If your watch detects there have been no movement or activity for 30 minutes, the device will go into deep sleep mode. This way, the battery is further conserved.

To save the battery and preserve the watch, you can easily turn off the device in two steps. Hold the power button then select ‘restart’ or ‘power off’.

The Smart App Resume feature is now available for all wearable apps on your smartwatch. This means you pick up where you left off on apps you recently used.

The new Wear OS version will be known as ‘System Version: H’ so watch out for this particular build. It will be a progressive rollout over the next few months.

SOURCE: WearOS by Google