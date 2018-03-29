In case you’ve missed our report, Android Wear will soon be known as Wear OS. Android Wear was renamed to “Wear OS by Google” earlier this month and a few days after the new Android Wear logo was sighted somewhere. This was something we didn’t expect to happen soon but not totally surprising because Google has a knack for rebranding its products and services. This change also brings numerous updates for the platform. We’ve already shared with you a list of devices receiving Wear OS from brands such as Casio, Diesel, Fossil, Huawei, LG, and Misfit.

This week, the Android team launches the Wear OS by Google Developer Preview. Also added to wearables is the new Android P version so the necessary updates are implemented for Wear OS. The dev preview delivers a number of things including the latest system images on the official Android Emulator. The Huawei Watch 2 Bluetooth and Huawei Watch 2 Classic Bluetooth also get a downloadable system image with the preview.

Note that this version is for the developers only and not for all consumers. You can download and flash the system manually only. That fact alone tells us it’s not for simple users.

If you’re a developer, Google recommends you to focus on several features of the Wear OS. Please do take note of the following: (1) Restriction related to non-SDK methods and fields; (2) Dark UI system theme; (3) Limited background activity, (4) Turning off radios when off body, (5) WiFi off when BT is disconnected.

The Android developers made several adjustments as Wear OS is expected to work with Android P. Google may not be officially serving the ‘P’ dessert to most consumers but everything must be ready as early as possible. The earlier, the better so bugs and issues will be fixed before a wider release.

SOURCE: Android Developers Blog