The new Wear OS 3 is ready. It combines the power of Samsung Tizen and Wear OS by Google. It can be experienced first on the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Sadly, not all current wearable devices may be eligible to get the new Wear OS. Google is working on a solution by bringing some new app experiences and upgrading Wear OS 2. After sharing with you the five major things on the Wear OS-powered Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, here are three new experiences coming to Wear OS 2.

Wear OS 2 New Features

Specifically, those smartwatches now on Wear OS 2 can expect new features and improvements. For one, you can soon enjoy the updated Messages by Google. With the update, you can receive messages on your smartwatch and directly answer from there. Whatever you see on your watch, you can also see on your phone.

Google Pay is also now available in more countries. This allows for an easier contactless payment. Pay directly from your wrist. If you live in any of these countries and have a Wear OS 2 device, you can enjoy Google Pay: Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

Google Play will also be getting new apps and Tiles. Google Play for Wear OS has been updated as well. Feel free to enjoy new experiences and apps such as Komoot, Calm, Sleep Cycle, Strava, Spotify, and Period Tracker.