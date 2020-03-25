The last thing you’re probably thinking of getting now is a new smart display or smart TV. But if the world does go on a few months from now, Xiaomi is thinking you might be in the market for new devices. The Chinese OEM announced that they will be crowdfunding to be able to launch the Redmi Smart Display 8”. Next month, they’ll also be launching the Redmi Smart TV Max. Details about the two aren’t as detailed yet but they did announce the two alongside their two new smartphones.

While they announced the smart display, there’s no guarantee that it will actually be made and sold since they will go the crowdfunding route. What we do know is that the Redmi Smart Display will have an 8” touch display with a 178-degree viewing angle. It can be used for video calls as well since it has a front-facing camera. It will have a third-get XiaoAi AI assistant so you will be able to make it a hub for IoT devices.

The Redmi Smart TV Max meanwhile will boast of a huge 98-inch display, which they say is bigger than a single bed. It can support 4K resolution and up to 85% of the NTSC color spectrum. It can also become a hub for IoT devices since it will also have XiaoAi. It aims to bring you personalized content since it will study your viewing habits through AI technology, which can be useful and scary at the same time.

The Redmi Smart Display will start its crowdfunding campaign by March 27. It will be posted on Xiaomi’s official channels in China and the SRP will supposedly be around RMB 349 or roughly about $50. The humongous Redmi Smart TV Max meanwhile will be launched in China on April 6th and if you want to get one, you’ll have to shell out RMB 19,999 which is equivalent to $2,830.

All of these, along with other news about upcoming new devices, are probably still up in the air. We don’t know what the next few weeks will bring with the COVID-19 pandemic. While things seem to be improving in China, it’s now the rest of the world, particularly the U.S. and Europe, that are being strongly affected. So buying new devices will probably still be a bit questionable over the next few months.