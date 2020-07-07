Late last month, Waze unleashed some mood-y icons that you can use to represent what you’re currently feeling while driving, along with a redesign of the navigation app. You get to choose from among 30 colorful emoticons at launch, with more to come soon. But even before the new ones arrive, there is a secret “Monster Mood” that you can enable with just a few steps. While the other moods are already pretty cute, having a secret one is more fun.

If you didn’t know it yet, Waze became even more interactive with this updated design. Users are able to choose from various moods represented by emoticons to represent themselves on the Waze map. You can be Funny, Sunny, Zombified, Wild, Chill, Furious, Geeky, Happy, Loved-up, Sneaky, Eco-friendly, Proud, Sad, Skeptical, Shy, Carsick, Zen and Speedy, among others. You can change the emoticon while in transit, but make sure your eyes are always on the road when you’re driving.

To change your mood, all you have to do is tap the Search box on the lower left of your screen. Tap your name at the top so you go to the My Waze screen. From there you can choose your mood and emoticon. But you won’t see the Monster Mood or the one-eyed purple monster which is somehow an Easter egg in the app even though it’s really not a game per se. But who doesn’t love Easter eggs right?

Auto Evolution shares how. First, you have to make sure that your app is updated to the latest version. Tap on the search button again on the lower left and then instead of typing a destination, type in ##@morph. After you enter, you’ll see that the cute purple monster is now the selected emoticon on your name in the My Waze page. Now it can be your mood until you choose to change it eventually if you don’t feel like being a one-eyed monster.

We don’t know yet if the other upcoming moods will also be hidden and can only be enabled with a secret code like this. In the meantime, enjoy your mood-y Waze interface now and see what the other drivers around you are feeling. But again, don’t take your eyes off the road.