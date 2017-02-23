Google is more than ready to take on Uber with Waze. This popular community-based traffic and navigation app will soon be used for a new carpool service that Google is working on. There’s really no stopping the tech giant from venturing into more businesses. It’s not enough that it acquired Waze in 2013. The company has to join the game in an effort to help everyone outsmart traffic. Once finalized, this makes Waze or Google directly challenging Uber.

Google is said to introduce the carpool service first in the US and Latin America. Select cities will be lucky to try the Waze carpool that’s already being tested in San Francisco Bay Area and in Israel where the app originated. With this development, Google is once again going head to head with Uber. There’s another rival but it’s just smaller–Lyft–that the company may not be interested in it yet (note: not yet).

As for Waze, it will be different because it will be mainly for regular drivers who only want to pick up people who are in the same route as them. With the navigation app, people can know if there are others who may want to ride with them.

We’re excited to try this one out and see if it’s better, less inexpensive, and more convenient than Uber or Lyft.

