Batman Day is just a few weeks away so over the next few days, DC would like to give you several Caped Crusader-themed treats in various places on the Internet. If you are able to drive around places right now, you have the option to let a hero or a villain help you navigate the streets. Waze is bringing a Batman and the Riddler theme to the navigation app which you can use starting August 31 until October 31 (in case you’re going trick or treating as well). This is just one of the many ways you can celebrate Batman with fans around the world.

The Waze Batman theme will let you get directions from Batman himself, the famed Bats voice actor Kevin Conroy or if you’re feeling a little naughty, you can get The Riddler, voiced by Wally Wingert who also voiced the villain in the Batman: Arkham video game series. You will also be able to select the respective icon, mood, and custom vehicle, depending on which of the two characters you want to hear directions from. The voices are available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

There is even a DC Super Hero or Super-Villain playlist on Spotify which you can also play through Waze with its Waze Audio Player feature. You of course have to make Spotify your default music streaming service if you want to do so while you’re navigating your way through the city or wherever you’re going. The Batman theme on Waze will be available for a limited time only so you should take advantage of this for the next couple of months if you’re a true blue fan of the Caped Crusader.

You can drive with Batman’s voice, Mood and vehicle in Waze, or The Riddler’s. It’s time to choose a side: https://t.co/HN3KV0YN2k pic.twitter.com/RxrgOA5GT8 — waze (@waze) August 31, 2020

This is just one of the many things that DC has planned in the lead up to celebrate Batman Day on September 19. You can visit BatmanDay.com the week before that to see all the activities that they have prepared which kids and adults can enjoy. There is also a Batman Virtual 5K / 10K run, special Batman themes and treats on games like Injustice 2 and DC Legends, and of course on DC Universe Online. Their streaming service DC Universe as well as HBO Max will be preparing some Batman content as well.

But if all you want to do is drive around with Batman or even The Riddler, the Waze theme is the most basic of all the Batman-related content we’ll be seeing in the next few weeks. If something big comes up, we’ll let you know as well.