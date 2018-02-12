For sports aficionados, the next few days are exciting as the Winter Olympics is full blast in PyeongChang, South Korea. But of course since we can’t all be there, we will have to rely on news and broadcast television to experience the joy and agony of victory and defeat for the athletes that we support. For those in the US, NBC has exclusive rights to broadcasting the game, but they’ve made it easy for subscribers to catch it even on their mobile devices. And if you have a Pixel 2 smartphone, you’ll even get to enjoy AR stickers that are Winter Olympics-themed.

You can download the NBC app from the Google Play Store and if you’re a subscriber, you can watch all the events that they’re covering, including ski, hockey, biathlon, etc. If you’re not a subscriber, you can watch 30 minutes of footage before you’re cut off. The same goes if you watch through nbcolympics.com. If you subscribe to the Hulu Live TV app, you can also watch through the NBC channel of course. And if you have a VR headset, then you can try out the NBC Sports VR app that will give you 180 and 360 degree views of some of the events.

If you’re curious about how augmented reality can enhance your mobile life, you can try out the AR sticker packs that Google is now offering for Pixel 2 devices. The Winter Sports sticker pack is of course very timely if you want to add some Winter Olympics-themed animated and interactive VR characters that you can share with your friends.

If you don’t really care much about the Olympics, you can still try out AR stickers with the Block sticker pack that you can download for free. Just tap on the icons in the AR stickers menu in your camera app to download which sticker pack you want. You need to install the AR Sticker and ARCore apps to be able to use them properly.

VIA: AusDroid, Phone Arena