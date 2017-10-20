Google’s new flagship, the Pixel 2, has just undergone JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test. This tester definitely knows what he is doing that we trust his words. We’re guessing even execs of those phone makers watch his videos so they know what to do. We’re not sure if tech giants like Google or Samsung do but looks like those OEMs are learning. For this durability test, Zack Nelson does what he usually does to a new smartphone: scratch, burn, and bend.

The Gorilla Glass 5 of the Pixel 2 scratches at level 6. On the bezel, the speaker area shows a metal grille so it is easy to clean. The 8MP front-facing camera is protected by the same Gorilla Glass display so it’s safe.

The back of the phone easily scratches. We can’t really tell what do you call the back panel but Google describes it as a hybrid coating. There is some kind of paint coating and underneath is aluminum. The phone doesn’t give that metal feeling but it appears solid. The plastic finish easily scratches you can draw just about anything.

The volume rocker is metal but the other buttons are plastic which may tend to warp over time. The phone definitely feels like plastic but at least that’s good that it won’t chip off. The fingerprint sensor scratches and is totally damaged. The LED flash is covered in plastic but the camera lens is glass so it’s intact.

Burning the screen only takes 15 seconds to turn white. Sadly, it doesn’t recover. Bending the phone from the back and front flexes. It doesn’t damage the device but it’s not as impressive. There’s a crack line in the middle so it’s not exactly safe to put in your pocket.