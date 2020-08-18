The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is Samsung’s most premium flagship in the world today. There’s also the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G but we want to focus on the new Note. The phone is equipped with the newest Victus Glass by Corning. It follows the Gorilla Glass 6 and is described as the toughest Gorilla Glass yet. Samsung is the first to apply the new Gorilla display so there are expectations. But then we understand glass is still glass.

We’re curious how the Victus is better than the Gorilla Glass. Sapphire scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. We were expecting this one will scratch at about level 8 or level 9. For this one, the Victus still scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. We remember that Corning once said the Victus is four times (4x) more scratch-resistant regular glass. It’s stronger but we still recommend a protective cover and phone case.

JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test also checks the S Pen. It still comes with removable tips. This means it can be changed depending on how you write. It can be soft or hard. This piece of accessory is still fast-charging. A few seconds will give it the power to last up to half an hour.

Watch the full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Durability Test below:

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s body is aluminum. The Mystic Black version shows metal buttons that are removable. On the top edge, you see the SIM card tray and micro SD expansion. At the bottom, there is the USB-C port.

Heating up the screen, it goes black after 23 seconds. It’s normal for an LCD screen but we didn’t expect it to happen on the new Victus. Unfortunately too, the display doesn’t recover.

The ultrasonic fingerprint reader still works after a series of scratching. When bending the frame, the phone doesn’t flex so you know it’s solid. There is no damage at all to the glass or build.