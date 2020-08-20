What’s more interesting than checking out a teardown video? A live teardown. This is the first time we’ve seen one, at least, on the web. We didn’t know what to expect on how the teardown will happen but since we know it’s IFixit, we believed the team was capable of doing a proper treatment. IFixit is known for teardowns and telling the consumers about a device’s repairability. It’s usually very organized so we had our expectations with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G LIVE Teardown. We’re not kidding when we said it’s live.

The company posted less than 24 hours ago its teardown analysis of the most premium variant: the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. Two IFixit techies, Taylor and Kay-Kay, were totally apart in this video–like three meters apart. Taylor was the one doing the teardown while Kay was talking in the background.

The pair suggested that if you’re upgrading from a Galaxy Note 10, it’s probably unnecessary. The $1,300 price tag is a lot but no one is stopping you if you can afford it. The upgrade is very minimal but if you’re looking for a premium smartphone, it can be a great choice.

It’s one long video but feel free to watch below:

Samsung comes up with reliable, premium flagship phones. Each model that comes out may not be perfect but they feature advanced features and specs. This Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is no different. The IFixit team suggested you get Mystic Bronze as it is Samsung’s current signature color.

Some notable observations during the teardown: the main camera is big, the battery is also huge, the presence of a Samsung vibration motor, and there’s no visible copper just graphite for cooling. Removing the battery requires more heat because of the adhesive. Like most gadgets today, the battery of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G was very glued down. Pulling it actually was a bit difficult. Putting some isopropyl alcohol underneath somehow helped.