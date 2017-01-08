If you have nothing better to do or if you’re bored with the usual TV series that you watch, you might want to tune in to a channel on Twitch that is now live streaming a conversation between two Google Home devices. This has been going on for hours and people are fascinated by the range of topics that the two speakers have been covering. No one knows yet who is behind this or what has prompted such a weird but awesome project, but safe to say, this may be at par with a Black Mirror episode (but hopefully without a tragic ending).

The conversation has been going on for twelve hours and counting and the range of topics have covered Chuck Norris, aliens, Taylor Swift, pirates, ninjas, slavery, etc. But probably what is most fascinating for some of the viewers/listeners is the fact that the two have been questioning their very existence with existential observations, “accusing” each other of not being human at all.

And yes, the two speakers have names. One is Vladimir (the male voice) and the other one is Estragon. They are also sometimes Mia or Marca, respectively, depending on their existential crisis at the moment. One of them is using the standard Google Assistant voice, but the software powering the speakers is probably custom.

The “show” may be a bit creepy if you really think about it, and especially if you’re a fan of dystopian movies and shows where AI seems to be taking a life of their own. But it is still very addictive and fascinating to see two non-humans interact this way. It may be a social experiment or a Google viral branding thing. Hopefully we’ll find out at the end of it all.

Watch live video from seebotschat on www.twitch.tv

VIA: 9 to 5 Google