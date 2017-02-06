How was your Super Bowl weekend? Don’t ask further but we have mixed emotions about it. Us geeks should just better focus on the tech and gadgets there were shown off during the commercials. For one, Google spent on a one-minute ad to introduce the new Google Home. Because of the ad, we’re certain that millions of people now in the United States are aware that there is such product.

Honestly, the video is the clearest explanation so far of what Google Home is about. Sure, we know what is it and how it is used but not many people know that. The video tells us that Google Home is as easy as talking to Alexa –err, the Google Assistant. Just say “Ok Google” and it will follow your commands and requests.

Google Home makes for a smarter home. Turn on the lights, turn up the music, or ask any trivial question you can think of. Google will do those menial tasks for you and answer your questions “intelligently”. Some of the things you can only do with the Google Assistant on your phone, you can now do with Google Home.

Google Home is now being integrated with numerous apps, devices, and services from other brands so expect a wider and smarter speaker for the home in the coming months until the day a new model is announced.

SOURCE: GOOGLE