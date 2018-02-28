We’ve finally seen and got our hands on the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact earlier this week. Sony launched a newer design but somehow similar to other phones available in the market today. Sony did reinvent the smartphone and we’re curious if and when the Xperia XZ will make it big. The company has been struggling the past few years but it’s not giving up since there is still a market. The phone is packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, a 3180 mAh battery pack–all ready to make a difference.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is bigger compared to the XZ2 Compact. The former is different in the sense that it has a Dynamic Vibration System that can analyze audio and vibration. It’s too early to judge the phone but looking at all the promo videos available makes us think this one can be bigger. Sony said it can offer entertainment to the extreme and do more like film recording, super slow motion, excellent audio technology, water-resistant IP168 rating, and Quick Charge.

With Sony’s new design language, the phone feels more natural and looks more unique. These features are shown off in a bunch of promo videos. Watch them all here:

New design language: Xperia XZ2 looks unique, feels natural.



Made to touch your senses.



4K HDR Movie recording



Immersive viewing to the extreme.



Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact – Entertainment to the extreme



SOURCE: Sony Xperia