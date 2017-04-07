Good news for those who’ve been wanting to try Warp Shift but are always scrimping on their digital purchases, the game is now free. Deep Silver, the game studio behind the puzzle, has recently announced that the premium game previously $2.99 is free to download. We first heard about this mesmerizing puzzle game July last year and we were impressed about the audio-visual journey with small surprises along the way. Our hero Pi is stuck in a beautiful world but you got to help her find her way home.

All you need to do is alter the surroundings. Doing so will usher Pi back home. You may do a lot of swiping as required but don’t lose hope, this voyage through space and time is one delightful adventure you will never forget.

We commend the developers of this unique game for its mysterious yet marvelous gameplay. You may be confused at times but that’s okay as the visuals and sounds stimulate all your senses. There are five worlds you can visit. Each one has 15 levels you need to explore and finish in time.

You will need to do a lot of tapping so make sure you are ready to do swipes and taps to access and reach a destination. We guarantee you this game will help you relax. We’re serious when we described it as mesmerizing. Almost a year later, it still is one great form of escape from the busy-ness of life.

VIA: ISBIT Games