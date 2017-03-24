If you’ve been thinking about decluttering and getting rid of all your DVDs and Blu-Ray discs still hanging around your house, you will now be able to convert them into digital copies (if you haven’t already yet). But of course, like with a lot of things now, there are several catches. You need to have bought them from Walmart, you need to be at your billing address when you convert, and you need to pay for it of course.

Vudu is Walmart’s very own premium video-sharing service and in a bid to be more relevant to the market, they are offering “conversion” services for the owners of DVDs and Blu-Ray discs. Using their app, you will be able to scan the UPC bar code that you can see on the case. But to be able to gain access to this online, you will have to pay them, but the rate is still minimal compared to you buying a (legal) digital copy of the film.

As part of their anti-fraud and piracy measures, when you do the “disc-to-digital” conversion, you need to be at your home billing address recorded on your Walmart account as they will be using your GPS location to verify your location and match it with your records. You are also limited to 100 titles per year on your account. Almost 8,000 movies are available for conversion, including those from Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, 20th Century Fox, Universal, Warner Bros, etc.

Unfortunately, Disney isn’t part of this deal so their whole catalog (including Star Wars, drats) isn’t available. You will have to pay $2 for conversion of DVD to standard definition digital or Bu-Ray to HD digital. If you want to upgrade DVD to HD, you will have to pay $5 per title. This conversion service starts today.

SOURCE: Walmart

VIA: Yahoo