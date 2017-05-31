We’re certain you may have heard of this Walabot but just didn’t take time to look into the concept. Perhaps the name didn’t catch your attention but now we’re saying you should look into the idea. Walabot was introduced last year but it’s only now that you can buy the smart stud finder. The Walabot DIY helps you save time and energy by locating wires, studs, metal, and plastic pipes on any concrete or dry wall. You don’t have to break open a wall just to find that pipe you want to fix because this special device can do the work for you.

Walabot is an actual hardware that works with a special app. Yes, you need your phone for the smart finder to work. All you need to do is attach your Android phone on the Walabot device and then swipe it through your walls to look inside and try to find what you need to find–metal, pipes, and wires. Just hope there won’t be any rats or cockroaches inside when you pry the wall open.

The Walabot offers three modes so you can see what’s inside: Map Mode, Images Mode, and Raw Mode. If you want to see the main structures in the wall, use the Map Mode. To check wooden studs, pipe or wire, and metal studs, use the Images Mode. Raw Mode is when you want to see the raw signals and if you want to see the paths of the wires and pipes.

Walabot costs $199. You may buy the Walabot DIY-Pack from HERE.

SOURCE: WALABOT